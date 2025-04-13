The Hamas negotiating delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, will meet today in Cairo with senior Egyptian and Qatari officials, as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, a source in Hamas told the Saudi-owned "Asharq" channel.
Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt to continue negotiations - report
