Saudi Arabia, US on 'pathway' to civil nuclear agreement, US Energy Secretary says

By REUTERS

 The United States and Saudi Arabia will sign a preliminary agreement to cooperate over the kingdom's ambitions to develop a civil nuclear industry, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday.

Wright, who had met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier on Sunday, said Riyadh and Washington were on a "a pathway" to reaching an agreement to work together to develop a Saudi civil nuclear program.

Wright, on his first visit to the kingdom as secretary as part of tour of energy-producing Gulf states, said further details over a memorandum detailing the energy cooperation between Riyadh and Washington would come later this year.

Kremlin: instant results not possible, Trump demands Ukraine progress
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:25 PM
Turkey's Erdogan plans to visit Syria, timing to be determined
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:15 PM
IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 01:11 PM
Syria's Sharaa heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:10 PM
Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt to continue negotiations - report
By LIRAN HARONI
04/13/2025 12:34 PM
IDF targeted Hamas command in Deir al Balah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 12:28 PM
Russia says it has captured village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:19 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure twice in t
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:06 PM
Mayor of Ukraine's Sumy says over 20 dead from Russian missile strike
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 11:15 AM
Police arrest California man over alleged Coachella bomb threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 10:29 AM
Russia says it downs 13 Ukrainian drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 07:24 AM
Trump says nuclear talks with Iran are going 'OK'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 04:22 AM
Trump says Ukraine-Russia talks might be going ok
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 04:21 AM
Senior Russian diplomat calls US-Iranian nuclear talks 'encouraging'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:44 AM
IDF orders evacuation of Nuseirat neighborhoods due to impending attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 11:28 PM