Russian drone attack sparks petrol station fire in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, regional governor says

Overnight attacks by Russia sparked a fire at a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia, injured at least eight people and damaged houses across the southeastern part of Ukraine, regional officials said on Monday.

No one was injured in the petrol station fire that followed a drone attack on the region, Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said in a post on Telegram. He posted a photo of large flames consuming a structure at night.

The US in late March said it reached agreement with Russia and Ukraine on two ceasefire accords, including one that would ban strikes on each other's energy infrastructure. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratoriums.