Putin is 'mocking' Trump's goodwill with Ukraine attacks, Poland says

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Monday he hoped US President Donald Trump and his administration would see that Vladimir Putin was "mocking their goodwill" following Moscow's deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

"Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago. The heinous attacks on Kryvyi Rih and on Sumy is Russia's mocking answer," Sikorski said on arrival at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"I hope that President Trump and the US administration see that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill and I hope the right decisions are taken."