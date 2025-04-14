Jerusalem Post
Lapid: Israel must demand from US no nuclear enrichment in Saudi Arabia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel must demand from the US that no nuclear enrichment occur in Saudi Arabia, opposition head Yair Lapid wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Monday.

"Israel must demand from the United States, our closest ally, that any nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia explicitly prohibit uranium enrichment on Saudi soil," he wrote.

