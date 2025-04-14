Lapid: Israel must demand from US no nuclear enrichment in Saudi Arabia

Israel must demand from the US that no nuclear enrichment occur in Saudi Arabia, opposition head Yair Lapid wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Monday.

ישראל צריכה לדרוש מארה"ב, ידידתנו הקרובה ביותר, שכל הסכם שיתוף פעולה גרעיני עם סעודיה יאסור בפירוש העשרת אורניום על אדמה סעודית. כך נהגנו בממשלת השינוי, אז הבעתי בפני הממשל האמריקאי את התנגדותנו התקיפה לכל נסיון להתיר העשרת אורניום במזרח התיכון. כך יש לנהוג עתה — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 14, 2025

