Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Greek urban guerrilla group claims attack on Hellenic Train

By REUTERS

Greek police said on Monday that the anti-terrorism unit was investigating what appeared to be a previously unknown guerrilla group after a group claimed responsibility for a bomb blast last week and another last year.

In a statement uploaded on the Athens Indymedia website on Sunday, the Revolutionary Class Self-Defense group said it carried out the April 11 explosion at railway operator Hellenic Train in response to a 2023 train crash that killed 57 people.

The explosion caused minor damage and no injuries. Police had evacuated the area after two media outlets received calls warning of the attack.

Jenin resident tells police brother armed with knife plans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 11:42 AM
Greece signs deal to buy anti-ship missiles from France
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:26 AM
France says Algeria threatening to expel diplomatic staff
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:03 AM
Yair Lapid addresses uranium enrichment in Middle East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 10:49 AM
Putin is 'mocking' Trump's goodwill with Ukraine attacks, Poland says
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 09:54 AM
EU foreign policy chief urges 'maximum pressure' on Russia over Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 09:15 AM
Eight Pakistanis killed in southeastern Iran
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 08:16 AM
EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 08:09 AM
Russian drone attack sparks petrol station fire in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 08:02 AM
Japanese PM, bank chief, warn of heightened uncertainty from US tariffs
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 05:37 AM
Trump doubles down on keeping US Steel control in US hands
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 05:11 AM
Trump says will announce semiconductor tariffs over next week
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 04:54 AM
Trump admin. says not required to help wrongly deported man return to US
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 04:52 AM
Polls close in tight Ecuador presidential race, drug violence top concer
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 02:46 AM
Trump official who oversaw closure of USAID, has left State Department
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 12:55 AM