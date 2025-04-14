Jerusalem Post
Greece signs deal to buy anti-ship missiles from France

By REUTERS
APRIL 14, 2025 11:48

Greece has signed a deal to buy 16 anti-ship missiles from France, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

The agreement for the French-built Exocet missiles was signed by Dendias and France's Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who is visiting Athens. The cost of the deal was not disclosed.

Under a defence pact with France signed in 2021, Greece agreed to buy three French frigates and some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets.

In addition, Greece has said it will buy a fourth Belharra frigate and cruise missiles from France as part of a 25-billion-euro defence plan by 2036 to modernise its armed forces as it seeks to keep pace with its neighbour and historical rival, Turkey.

