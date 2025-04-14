Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel has right to defend itself, but current actions are not proportionate, EU’s Kallas says

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 14, 2025 22:07

Israel has the right to defend itself, but its current actions go beyond proportionate self-defence, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters on Monday.

IDF Chief of Staff Zamir intends to curb reservists protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 10:29 PM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes San Diego County in California
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 09:13 PM
EU plan to end Russian oil and gas imports due out in May
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 07:25 PM
Iraq says Iran minister confirms next round of US talks to be held in It
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 07:00 PM
Turkey to begin restoration work on dome of Hagia Sophia
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 06:50 PM
Shin Bet, PID investigate new security incident under gag order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 06:03 PM
OpenAI is preparing to launch new AI models as soon as this week
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 05:47 PM
PA President Abbas, French President Macron discuss Israel's ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 04:33 PM
European rights watchdog says it's worried about Turkey
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 03:11 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi due in Tehran on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 01:10 PM
Russia says Ukraine repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 12:44 PM
Jenin resident tells police brother armed with knife plans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 11:42 AM
Greece signs deal to buy anti-ship missiles from France
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:26 AM
Greek urban guerrilla group claims attack on Hellenic Train
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:07 AM
France says Algeria threatening to expel diplomatic staff
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:03 AM