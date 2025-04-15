Jerusalem Post
Kremlin declines comment on readiness to take Iran's uranium as part of any US nuclear deal

By REUTERS

The Kremlin on Tuesday declined to comment when asked if Russia was ready to take Iran's stocks of enriched uranium as part of a possible future nuclear deal with the United States.

The Guardian reported earlier on Tuesday that Tehran is expected to reject a US proposal to transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium to a third country such as Russia as part of a future accord with Washington to scale back Iran's nuclear program.

Moscow, a party to Iran's 2015 nuclear pact which US President Donald Trump scrapped during his first term in office, has supported Tehran's right to have a civilian nuclear program.

The US says it fears Tehran is building a nuclear weapon, something Iran denies.

Netanyahu, Macron speak after tensions rise due to Yair Netanyahu post
By AMICHAI STEIN , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 01:12 PM
Hamas to respond to ceasefire proposal within 48 hours
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/15/2025 12:58 PM
Israel reportedly strikes vehicle in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:43 PM
Security forces arrest two brothers involved in terror attacks in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:33 PM
Rape being used systematically as a weapon of war in Sudan - UN agency
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 12:04 PM
Russian spy chief says country ready to act over EU's Ukraine escalation
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 12:03 PM
China orders halts to Boeing jet deliveries, Bloomberg News reports
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 11:17 AM
JD Vance criticizes Zelensky's recent comments as 'absurd'
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 10:59 AM
Three injured after gas tank explodes in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:08 AM
Blast targeting police truck in southwestern Pakistan kills 3 injures 19
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:03 AM
Defense Ministry to conduct exercise at border crossing on Highway 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 08:54 AM
China accuses US launching 'advanced' cyberattacks, names NSA agents
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 07:52 AM
Witkoff says Iran deal hinges on verification of uranium enrichment
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 04:59 AM
Another Columbia student arrested by US immigration officials
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 04:48 AM
Top US and Turkish diplomats speak about dangers posed by Iran
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 01:53 AM