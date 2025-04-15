Jerusalem Post
France says it will expel 12 Algerian agents, will recall ambassador

By REUTERS

France will expel 12 agents serving in the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France and will recall its ambassador to Algiers for consultations, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

The move comes after Algeria protested France's detention of an Algerian consular agent suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an Algerian opposition activist. France later said Algeria had expelled 12 of its diplomatic staff.

France's relations with Algeria, a former colony, have long been complicated but took a turn for the worse last year when President Emmanuel Macron supported Morocco's position over that of Algeria over the disputed Western Sahara region. But only last week, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had said that ties between the two countries were returning to normal.

US envoy Adam Boehler calls on Iraq to free Elizabeth Tsurkov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 08:59 PM
Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes threats, in allyship with Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 07:47 PM
Russian journalists jailed for 5-1/2 years over Navalny links
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 06:28 PM
Trump says Harvard could lose its tax exempt status in post
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:30 PM
Ukraine says it hit Russian brigade that conducted deadly strike on Sumy
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:02 PM
Shin Bet official suspected of leaks has arrest prolonged to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 02:55 PM
Kremlin no comments on readiness to take Iran's uranium amid US talks
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 01:27 PM
Hamas to respond to ceasefire proposal within 48 hours
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/15/2025 12:58 PM
IDF strikes and kills Hezbollah platoon commander in Aitaroun, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:43 PM
Security forces arrest two brothers involved in terror attacks in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:33 PM
Rape being used systematically as a weapon of war in Sudan - UN agency
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 12:04 PM
Russian spy chief says country ready to act over EU's Ukraine escalation
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 12:03 PM
China orders halts to Boeing jet deliveries, Bloomberg News reports
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 11:17 AM
JD Vance criticizes Zelensky's recent comments as 'absurd'
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 10:59 AM
Three injured after gas tank explodes in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:08 AM