US envoy calls on Iraq to free Russian-Israeli researcher taken hostage by Kata'ib Hezbollah

US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler called on Iraq to free Princeton student Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli researcher who was taken hostage by Kata'ib Hezbollah in March 2023.

In a post to X/Twitter, Boehler said, "Iraq is a tough country to run. That said, I am very disappointed in the Prime Minister who, so far, seems more interested in words than actions."

"I hope this changes IMMEDIATELY and we can bring Princeton Student Elizabeth Tsurkov home from the hands of Kata'ib Hezbollah," Boehler stated.