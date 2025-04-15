Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US envoy calls on Iraq to free Russian-Israeli researcher taken hostage by Kata'ib Hezbollah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler called on Iraq to free Princeton student Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli researcher who was taken hostage by Kata'ib Hezbollah in March 2023. 

In a post to X/Twitter, Boehler said, "Iraq is a tough country to run. That said, I am very disappointed in the Prime Minister who, so far, seems more interested in words than actions." 

"I hope this changes IMMEDIATELY and we can bring Princeton Student Elizabeth Tsurkov home from the hands of Kata'ib Hezbollah," Boehler stated. 

White House: Trump wants Harvard to apologize
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:09 PM
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks, White House says
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:07 PM
IDF fighter jet accidentally drops munitions on Gaza border kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:07 PM
White House says it discussed operations against Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:03 PM
France says it will expel 12 Algerian agents, will recall ambassador
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 07:51 PM
Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes threats, in allyship with Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 07:47 PM
Russian journalists jailed for 5-1/2 years over Navalny links
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 06:28 PM
Trump says Harvard could lose its tax exempt status in post
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:30 PM
Ukraine says it hit Russian brigade that conducted deadly strike on Sumy
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:02 PM
Shin Bet official suspected of leaks has arrest prolonged to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 02:55 PM
Kremlin no comments on readiness to take Iran's uranium amid US talks
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 01:27 PM
Hamas to respond to ceasefire proposal within 48 hours
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/15/2025 12:58 PM
IDF strikes and kills Hezbollah platoon commander in Aitaroun, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:43 PM
Security forces arrest two brothers involved in terror attacks in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:33 PM
Rape being used systematically as a weapon of war in Sudan - UN agency
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 12:04 PM