White House: Trump wants Harvard to apologize

The White House said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump wants to see Harvard apologize, when asked if the president is considering the possibility of removing the school's tax-exempt status.

"When it comes to Harvard, as I said, the president has been quite clear, they must follow federal law," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "He also wants to see Harvard apologize, and Harvard should apologize for the egregious antisemitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students," she added.

Harvard on Monday rejected numerous demands from the Trump administration it said would cede control of the school to a conservative government that portrays universities as dangerously leftist.