Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House: Trump wants Harvard to apologize

By REUTERS

The White House said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump wants to see Harvard apologize, when asked if the president is considering the possibility of removing the school's tax-exempt status.

"When it comes to Harvard, as I said, the president has been quite clear, they must follow federal law," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "He also wants to see Harvard apologize, and Harvard should apologize for the egregious antisemitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students," she added.

Harvard on Monday rejected numerous demands from the Trump administration it said would cede control of the school to a conservative government that portrays universities as dangerously leftist.

Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks, White House says
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:07 PM
IDF fighter jet accidentally drops munitions on Gaza border kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:07 PM
White House says it discussed operations against Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:03 PM
US envoy Adam Boehler calls on Iraq to free Elizabeth Tsurkov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 08:59 PM
France says it will expel 12 Algerian agents, will recall ambassador
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 07:51 PM
Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes threats, in allyship with Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 07:47 PM
Russian journalists jailed for 5-1/2 years over Navalny links
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 06:28 PM
Trump says Harvard could lose its tax exempt status in post
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:30 PM
Ukraine says it hit Russian brigade that conducted deadly strike on Sumy
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:02 PM
Shin Bet official suspected of leaks has arrest prolonged to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 02:55 PM
Kremlin no comments on readiness to take Iran's uranium amid US talks
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 01:27 PM
Hamas to respond to ceasefire proposal within 48 hours
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/15/2025 12:58 PM
IDF strikes and kills Hezbollah platoon commander in Aitaroun, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:43 PM
Security forces arrest two brothers involved in terror attacks in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 12:33 PM
Rape being used systematically as a weapon of war in Sudan - UN agency
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 12:04 PM