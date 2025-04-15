Top Hegseth advisor Dan Caldwell put on leave in Pentagon leak probe

One of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's top advisors, Dan Caldwell, was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday after being identified during an investigation into leaks at the Department of Defense, a US official told Reuters.

Caldwell, a senior advisor to Pete Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave for "an unauthorized disclosure," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The decision has not been previously reported.

"The investigation remains ongoing," the official said.