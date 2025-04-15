Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Top Hegseth advisor Dan Caldwell put on leave in Pentagon leak probe

By REUTERS

One of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's top advisors, Dan Caldwell, was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday after being identified during an investigation into leaks at the Department of Defense, a US official told Reuters.

Caldwell, a senior advisor to Pete Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave for "an unauthorized disclosure," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The decision has not been previously reported.

"The investigation remains ongoing," the official said.

IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 10:26 PM
Gideon Sa'ar meets David Lammy in London, discuss regional issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 10:20 PM
Dallas police respond to school shooting at high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 10:11 PM
US removes Orban aide Rogan from sanctions list
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:55 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Hodeidah, western Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:30 PM
White House: Trump wants Harvard to apologize
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:09 PM
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks, White House says
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:07 PM
White House says it discussed operations against Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:03 PM
US envoy Adam Boehler calls on Iraq to free Elizabeth Tsurkov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 08:59 PM
France says it will expel 12 Algerian agents, will recall ambassador
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 07:51 PM
Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes threats, in allyship with Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 07:47 PM
Russian journalists jailed for 5-1/2 years over Navalny links
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 06:28 PM
Trump says Harvard could lose its tax exempt status in post
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:30 PM
Ukraine says it hit Russian brigade that conducted deadly strike on Sumy
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:02 PM
Shin Bet official suspected of leaks has arrest prolonged to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 02:55 PM