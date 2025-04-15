Firefighting teams work to contain fire in the Dead Sea area

Eleven firefighting teams are working to fight and contain a fire in the Dead Sea area, the Fire and Rescue Authority said on Tuesday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Authority said that due to strong winds and extreme weather conditions, "the fire spread rapidly and began to approach nearby settlements."

Teams worked to prevent harm to people and property in the area, and despite intensive efforts, full control over the fire has not yet been achieved, the Fire and Rescue Authority stated.

This is a developing story.