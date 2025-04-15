Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Firefighting teams work to contain fire in the Dead Sea area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Eleven firefighting teams are working to fight and contain a fire in the Dead Sea area, the Fire and Rescue Authority said on Tuesday evening. 

The Fire and Rescue Authority said that due to strong winds and extreme weather conditions, "the fire spread rapidly and began to approach nearby settlements." 

Teams worked to prevent harm to people and property in the area, and despite intensive efforts, full control over the fire has not yet been achieved, the Fire and Rescue Authority stated.

This is a developing story. 

IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 10:26 PM
Gideon Sa'ar meets David Lammy in London, discuss regional issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 10:20 PM
Dallas police respond to school shooting at high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 10:11 PM
Top Hegseth advisor Dan Caldwell put on leave in Pentagon leak probe
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 10:11 PM
US removes Orban aide Rogan from sanctions list
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:55 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Hodeidah, western Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:30 PM
White House: Trump wants Harvard to apologize
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:09 PM
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks, White House says
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 09:07 PM
White House says it discussed operations against Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 09:03 PM
US envoy Adam Boehler calls on Iraq to free Elizabeth Tsurkov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 08:59 PM
France says it will expel 12 Algerian agents, will recall ambassador
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 07:51 PM
Russian journalists jailed for 5-1/2 years over Navalny links
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 06:28 PM
Trump says Harvard could lose its tax exempt status in post
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:30 PM
Ukraine says it hit Russian brigade that conducted deadly strike on Sumy
By REUTERS
04/15/2025 05:02 PM
Shin Bet official suspected of leaks has arrest prolonged to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2025 02:55 PM