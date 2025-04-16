Jerusalem Post
Trump says he plans stipends as part of self-deportation program

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Tuesday that he planned to roll out a new program offering money for immigrants in the country illegally to leave voluntarily.

Trump said such a "self-deportation program" would include some financial assistance and the prospect of re-entering the country later legally.

"We're going to give them a stipend," Trump told Fox Noticias' Rachel Campos-Duffy, according to an official transcript of an interview taped on Monday.

"We're going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we're going to work with them. If they're good, if we want them back in, we're going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can."

