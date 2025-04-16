Border Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian from Abu Dis who hurled stones at security forces during operations in the area, the police said on Wednesday.
Border Police officers arrest Palestinian who hurled stones at security forces
By REUTERS04/16/2025 07:05 AM
