Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that his testimony scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday's corruption trial hearings be shortened due to Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
Netanyahu asks to shorten testimony days next week due to Holocaust Remembrance Day
By REUTERS04/16/2025 12:58 PM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 12:38 PM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 11:24 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 10:24 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 07:05 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 03:55 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 03:52 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 02:37 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 02:33 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 01:44 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 01:24 AM
By REUTERS04/16/2025 01:12 AM