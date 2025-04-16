Iraq summons Lebanon's envoy over Lebanese president's remark

Iraq has summoned Lebanon's envoy over remarks by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concerning Iraq's popular mobilization forces (PMF), Iraq's state news agency said on Wednesday citing a statement from the foreign ministry.

Aoun said during an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed published on Wednesday that Lebanon would not emulate Iraq's PMF — a state security force made up of several armed factions, including some that have enjoyed the backing of Iran - when it came to enforcing the state's monopoly on weapons.