Protests have sprung up in Beit Lahiya in the Gaza Strip calling for the end of Hamas's rule and the end of the war, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, hundreds of Gazans participated in the demonstrations.

Earlier protests took place in March of this year, which saw hundreds of Palestinians protest in northern Gaza, which, according to Israeli officials, began spontaneously.

Amichai Stein and Reuters contributed to this report.