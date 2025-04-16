Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to participate in call with Netanyahu over hostage deal negotiations

By AMICHAI STEIN

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and deputy director "M" are expected to participate in a conference call convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding negotiations for a hostage deal. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Three Israeli civilians cross into Gaza Strip, returned to Israel by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 06:49 PM
Gazans protest in Beit Lahiya, call for end of Hamas rule in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 06:04 PM
Iraq summons Lebanon's envoy over Lebanese president's remark
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 05:45 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist in Hanine, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 05:23 PM
US adds shipping companies, oil tankers to Iran-related sanctions
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 05:17 PM
Second round of Iran-US nuclear talks to be held in Rome on Saturday
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 04:19 PM
Shin Bet official suspected of document leak released to house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 03:27 PM
US envoy Witkoff, Rubio will visit France soon, discuss Middle East
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 02:31 PM
Russia claims its forces are in control of village in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 01:54 PM
Global economic growth could slow to 2.3% due to trade tensions, says UN
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 01:46 PM
Trump: US and Japan to negotiate over tariffs, military support costs
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 01:31 PM
IDF foils smuggling attempt, seizes M-16 weapon parts in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 01:25 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 01:09 PM
Putin and Qatar's emir to discuss Ukraine and other issues, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 12:58 PM
UK Supreme Court says 'woman' refers to biological sex
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 12:38 PM