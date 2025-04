The IDF destroyed the home of the terrorist Hamam Hashash on Wednesday, who took part in the murder of Captain Alon Sacgiu and wounded 16 soldiers while operating in Jenin in the West Bank, the military said.

IDF soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Border Police operated in the northern West Bank and, as part of operations, destroyed Hashash's home.