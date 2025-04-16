Tikva Forum hostage families meet with Ron Dermer, discuss status of hostage talks

Families of hostages associated with the Tikva Forum met on Wednesday with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and received an update on the status of hostage negotiations.

During the meeting, the families asked Dermer to intensify pressure on Hamas, including by canceling humanitarian aid, cutting off electricity, water, and internet infrastructure, destroying neighborhoods, and using land seizure as leverage.

At the end of the meeting, the families expressed deep concern about the possibility of a partial deal, which would see only some of the hostages return in the framework of the deal.