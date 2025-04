The Al-Hafa camp in Yemen's Houthi-run capital Sana'a was hit by 14 US airstrikes, Houthi affiliated media reported late on Wednesday night.

The United States has carried out about 70 airstrikes in Yemen in the past 24 hours, according to Arab media reports. The attacks targeted various targets across the country, including the capital Sana'a and the port city of Hodeidah.