Huckabee celebrates move to Israel with social media post

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee posted photos on X/Twitter celebrating his move to Israel to assume his role as the US ambassador on Wednesday night.
"Our dogs have no idea how long this flight is going to be so don’t tell them," he wrote.
We are on our way to Israel but I promise Janet did not have to travel in the crate! Our dogs have no idea how long this flight is going to be so don’t tell them. This is not a trip but complete move. pic.twitter.com/Vxo60wSfCk— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 16, 2025