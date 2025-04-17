Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Huckabee celebrates move to Israel with social media post

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee posted photos on X/Twitter celebrating his move to Israel to assume his role as the US ambassador on Wednesday night.

"Our dogs have no idea how long this flight is going to be so don’t tell them," he wrote.

Zoom down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 11:26 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Sana'a - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
04/16/2025 10:35 PM
Tikva Forum hostage families meet with Ron Dermer, discuss hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:58 PM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Capt. Alon Sacgiu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:44 PM
Paris main court building evacuated after bomb alert, police source
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 08:05 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of hostages in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:04 PM
Lebanese army arrests Palestinian, Lebanese terrorist over rocket launch
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/16/2025 07:43 PM
Ronen Bar to participate in call with Netanyahu over hostage talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/16/2025 06:44 PM
Gazans protest in Beit Lahiya, call for end of Hamas rule in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 06:04 PM
Iraq summons Lebanon's envoy over Lebanese president's remark
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 05:45 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist in Hanine, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 05:23 PM
US adds shipping companies, oil tankers to Iran-related sanctions
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 05:17 PM
Second round of Iran-US nuclear talks to be held in Rome on Saturday
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 04:19 PM
US envoy Witkoff, Rubio will visit France soon, discuss Middle East
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 02:31 PM
Russia claims its forces are in control of village in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 01:54 PM