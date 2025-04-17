Netanyahu aides to be indicted for financial offenses in Qatargate scandal, sources say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's senior advisors, Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich, will be indicted for financial offenses in connection with the unfolding Qatargate affair, a senior official familiar with the case told Maariv.

The investigation, led by the Israel Police’s National Unit for Serious and International Crime Investigations (Yahbal) within Lahav 433 and conducted in cooperation with the Shin Bet, has thus far focused primarily on alleged financial offenses. According to the source, a preliminary evidentiary basis has been established, and indictments are likely to be filed against both aides on these grounds.

Feldstein is suspected of being employed by American publicist Jay Footlik, who at the time was reportedly acting as a lobbyist for Qatar during a period of heightened regional conflict. Feldstein allegedly received payments through an Israeli businessman who confirmed he assisted Feldstein for tax-related purposes. Urich was later brought into the arrangement, and the two allegedly used media platforms to bolster Qatar’s public image, reportedly in a way that promoted Qatari interests over those of Egypt.

The investigation has also produced new materials linked to a separate classified documents case. Prosecutors are expected to make a decision not only on whether to indict Urich in the Qatargate case but also on whether he will face charges in the classified documents affair.

Qatargate is an investigation into suspected Qatari influence on figures close to the prime minister, involving the Gulf state’s alleged efforts to improve its image among the Israeli public. (L to R): Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich (illustration). (credit: Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90/Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90/Yonathan Sindel/Flash90)

Feldstein summoned for questioning at National Crime Unit offices

Feldstein went for questioning at Lahav 433 National Crime Unit offices at the beginning of April, after he was released to house arrest.

Feldstein is one of two chief suspects in what is known as the “Qatargate,” the investigation into ties between figures close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and who were in the Prime Minister’s Office, and the State of Qatar. At the heart of the investigations are suspected efforts to promote pro-Qatar messaging through unofficial channels.

Feldstein was a spokesperson, while the other suspect, Yontan Urich, was an aide.

Sources told Walla that the investigation will focus on cell phones that the police seized from Urich, which contain deleted text messages that link him to the classified documents affair, where an indictment was filed against Feldstein and NCO Ari Rosenfeld for leaking a classified document to Feldstein. From there it was publicized in the German daily Bild.