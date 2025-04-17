IDF aircraft struck and killed the terrorist Ali 'Ibar al-Nadi Khadi, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Mhaibib military outpost, in the Blida area in southern Lebanon, the military stated on Thursday.
IDF kills Hezbollah deputy commander of Mhaibib sector in southern Lebanon
