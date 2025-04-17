Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Active shooter wounds six students at Florida university

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 17, 2025 21:06

At least six people have been hospitalized at Florida State University after an active shooter was reported on campus, local media reported Thursday. 

The gunfire was reported at midday at the Student Union building on the FSU campus in the state capital of Tallahassee. One person is in critical condition and five others are in serious condition.

The university's official emergency notification and warning system advised that students shelter in place as police responded to the shooter.

More than 42,000 students attend classes at the main campus.

This is a developing story.

Donald Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 09:03 PM
Donald Trump: We will have a trade deal with China
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:31 PM
Leak to NYT 'one of most dangerous leaks in Israel's history'
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 08:26 PM
Rome to host second round of Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:23 PM
Smotrich refuses to work with Shin Bet head, slams High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 08:02 PM
IDF kills deputy commander of Mhaibib sector of Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 07:52 PM
US urges France to take lead on responsibility for European defense
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 06:36 PM
US sanctions International Bank of Yemen, top officials
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 05:53 PM
Fire breaks out at power station in Ashkelon, firefighters at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 04:12 PM
Qatar to boost relations with Russia
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 04:02 PM
Hamas addresses consultations on Israeli proposal
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 12:16 PM
Saudi defense minister arrives in Tehran ahead of Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 11:35 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 09:30 AM
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 07:59 AM
One killed in US airstrikes in Yemen - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/17/2025 04:45 AM