Active shooter wounds six students at Florida university

At least six people have been hospitalized at Florida State University after an active shooter was reported on campus, local media reported Thursday.

The gunfire was reported at midday at the Student Union building on the FSU campus in the state capital of Tallahassee. One person is in critical condition and five others are in serious condition.

The university's official emergency notification and warning system advised that students shelter in place as police responded to the shooter.

This is a Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus. Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.Persons in need of immediate emergency ass https://t.co/gEA734rmI0 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

More than 42,000 students attend classes at the main campus.

This is a developing story.