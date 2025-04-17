US strikes Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, CENTCOM says

United States forces struck the Ras Isa fuel port, a fuel source for the Houthis in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday.

Destruction of Houthi Controlled Ras Isa Fuel PortThe Houthis have continued to benefit economically and militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to sustain their… pic.twitter.com/SRiELV4juk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 17, 2025

"The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen," CENTCOM said. "The strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully."

CENTCOM reported that the Houthis use fuel to "sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import."