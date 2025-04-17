Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US strikes Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, CENTCOM says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 17, 2025 21:52

United States forces struck the Ras Isa fuel port, a fuel source for the Houthis in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday.

"The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen," CENTCOM said. "The strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully."

CENTCOM reported that the Houthis use fuel to "sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import."



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
US: Chinese satellite firm is supporting Houthi attacks on US interests
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 09:43 PM
Donald Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 09:03 PM
Donald Trump: We will have a trade deal with China
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:31 PM
Leak to NYT 'one of most dangerous leaks in Israel's history'
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 08:26 PM
Rome to host second round of Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:23 PM
Active shooter kills one student, wounds six at Florida university
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:08 PM
Smotrich refuses to work with Shin Bet head, slams High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 08:02 PM
IDF kills deputy commander of Mhaibib sector of Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 07:52 PM
US urges France to take lead on responsibility for European defense
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 06:36 PM
US sanctions International Bank of Yemen, top officials
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 05:53 PM
Fire breaks out at power station in Ashkelon, firefighters at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 04:12 PM
Qatar to boost relations with Russia
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 04:02 PM
Hamas addresses consultations on Israeli proposal
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 12:16 PM
Saudi defense minister arrives in Tehran ahead of Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 11:35 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 09:30 AM