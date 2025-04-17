IDF soldiers in Osarin shot and killed two of three terrorists who were throwing stones towards Israeli vehicles on the highway, the IDF announced on Thursday evening. The third was wounded in the shooting.
IDF kills two rock-throwing terrorists, wounds one
By REUTERS04/17/2025 09:43 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 09:03 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 08:31 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 08:23 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS04/17/2025 08:08 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 06:36 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 05:53 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 04:02 PM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 11:35 AM