IDF Combat Engineers are blowing up houses in Rafah, Israeli media reported on Thursday night. Echoes of the explosions can be heard in the western part of the Negev Desert in southern Israel.
IDF blowing up houses in Rafah, explosions can be heard in Negev - report
By REUTERS04/17/2025 10:45 PM
