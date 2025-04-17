Jerusalem Post
IDF blowing up houses in Rafah, explosions can be heard in Negev - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Combat Engineers are blowing up houses in Rafah, Israeli media reported on Thursday night. Echoes of the explosions can be heard in the western part of the Negev Desert in southern Israel.



US withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria, NYT reports
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 10:45 PM
Israeli military kills two rock-throwing terrorists, wounds one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 10:32 PM
US strikes Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, CENTCOM says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 09:50 PM
US: Chinese satellite firm is supporting Houthi attacks on US interests
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 09:43 PM
Donald Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear program
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 09:03 PM
Donald Trump: We will have a trade deal with China
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:31 PM
Leak to NYT 'one of most dangerous leaks in Israel's history'
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 08:26 PM
Rome to host second round of Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 08:23 PM
Smotrich refuses to work with Shin Bet head, slams High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 08:02 PM
IDF kills deputy commander of Mhaibib sector of Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 07:52 PM
US urges France to take lead on responsibility for European defense
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 06:36 PM
US sanctions International Bank of Yemen, top officials
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 05:53 PM
Fire breaks out at power station in Ashkelon, firefighters at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 04:12 PM
Qatar to boost relations with Russia
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 04:02 PM
Hamas addresses consultations on Israeli proposal
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 12:16 PM