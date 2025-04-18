Jerusalem Post
US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 33, Houthi media says

By REUTERS

US strikes on the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen killed at least 33 people on Thursday, Houthi-run media said, marking one of the deadliest days since the US began its attacks on the Iran-backed militants.

Al Masirah TV said the strikes, which the US military said were carried out to cut off a source of fuel for the Houthi militant group, also wounded 80 people.

The US began large-scale strikes last month against the Houthis, saying it won't stop unless they cease their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

"The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen," the US Central Command said in a post on X.

