Afghan national pleads guitly to plotting 'ISIS-inspired' US election-day terror attack

An 18-year-old citizen of Afghanistan and US lawful permanent resident living in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to attempting to carry out a terror attack on Election Day in November 2024 on behalf of ISIS, the US Justice Department announced Thursday.

Abdullah Haji Zada and co-conspirator Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, were arrested in October 2024 after receiving AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition for the attack.

Zada, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, has been charged with "knowingly receiving, attempting to receive, and conspiring to receive a firearm and ammunition to be used to commit a federal crime of terrorism," and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Per the plea agreement, Zada agreed to be deported to Afghanistan after serving his prison sentence and acknowledged that the order of his removal would void his lawful permanent resident status.

Along with waiving his right to appeal the conviction, with limited exceptions, Zada specifically waived his right to appeal his deportation, including seeking asylum.

#BREAKING: Abdullah Haji Zada, 18, a native and citizen of Afghanistan lawfully residing in #Oklahoma, pleaded guilty today in connection with a plot to conduct an ISIS-Inspired terrorist attack on Election Day.https://t.co/SydupsttN5 pic.twitter.com/U8ccPwFLqr — FBI Oklahoma City (@FBIOklahomaCity) April 17, 2025

Zada's partner is also currently awaiting trial

Zada's co-conspirator, Tawhedi, has been charged with "conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and receiving, attempting to receive, or conspiring to receive a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism," which can carry a combined maximum penalty of 35 years in prison if convicted.

Tawhedi is currently awaiting trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.