EU needs to decide on possible Iran sanctions, Rubio says

Europe needs to decide if it is willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran when it becomes clear it is close to developing a nuclear weapon, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

"The Europeans have a decision to make, because I believe we should all anticipate that they're about to get a report from the IAEA that says not just Iran is out of compliance, but Iran is dangerously close to a weapon, closer than they've ever been," Rubio said in Paris after meeting with European leaders.

Rubio said the US administration is looking for a peaceful solution with Iran, but will never tolerate the country developing a nuclear weapon.

"It has to be something that not just prevents Iran from having a nuclear weapon now," he said about a possible agreement.

"But in the future as well, not just for ten years with some sort of sunset provision or the like."

Ukraine-Russia war

Rubio also stated that the United States will stop trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done.

Rubio said that President Donald Trump was still interested in a deal but had many other priorities around the world and was willing to move on unless there are signs of progress.