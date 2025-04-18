Jerusalem Post
Jordan cancels weekly protest in support of Gaza - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jordan has cancelled the Friday protest in support of the Gaza Strip, which occurs weekly in the country, for the first time since the October 7 massacre in 2023, Israeli media reported, citing a Hamas-affiliated media outlet. 

Israeli, Palestinian youths suspected of pledging allegiance to ISIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 11:50 AM
Israeli minister and Mossad chief to meet US envoy over Iran
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 10:38 AM
Over 170 arrested for attacks on Pakistan KFC outlets in Gaza protests
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 09:45 AM
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Sidon, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 09:05 AM
Fire breaks out near Beit Shemesh, firefighters at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 08:35 AM
Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one, injures 54 more
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 08:24 AM
National Security Council rebuilding with aides aligned with MAGA agenda
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 06:23 AM
US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 33, Houthi media says
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 04:41 AM
US Senator Van Hollen says he met wrongly deported man in El Salvador
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 04:14 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes northern Chile
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 03:27 AM
Ukraine, US sign memorandum on minerals deal
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 12:07 AM
IDF blowing up houses in Rafah, explosions heard in Negev - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 10:57 PM
US withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria, NYT reports
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 10:45 PM
Israeli military kills two rock-throwing terrorists, wounds one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 10:32 PM
US strikes Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, CENTCOM says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 09:50 PM