Jordan has cancelled the Friday protest in support of the Gaza Strip, which occurs weekly in the country, for the first time since the October 7 massacre in 2023, Israeli media reported, citing a Hamas-affiliated media outlet.
Jordan cancels weekly protest in support of Gaza - report
By REUTERS04/18/2025 10:38 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 09:45 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 08:24 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 06:23 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 04:41 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 04:14 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 03:27 AM
By REUTERS04/18/2025 12:07 AM
By REUTERS04/17/2025 10:45 PM