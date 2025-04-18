Jerusalem Post
Russia, Ukraine to exchange prisoners Saturday in UAE-mediated swap, source says

By REUTERS

Russia and Ukraine will conduct a new prisoner swap on Saturday mediated by the United Arab Emirates, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and 46 injured soldiers will be exchanged in the latest swap to be mediated by Abu Dhabi.

The exchange will involve 246 prisoners from each side, the source said.

Kyiv and Moscow have frequently exchanged prisoners since Russia's invasion in February 2022, with the UAE conducting 13 mediations.

The Russian defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation now totals 3,233.

