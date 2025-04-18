Judge denies Sean 'Diddy' Combs' request to delay sex trafficking trial

A US judge on Friday denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' bid to delay his upcoming sex-trafficking trial by two months.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian said the hip-hop mogul made his request too close to his trial. Jury selection is currently scheduled to start on May 5, with opening statements on May 12.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts including racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office say Combs used his business empire to sexually abuse women between 2004 and 2024.

Combs' lawyers say the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.