Palestinian Authority to elect deputy chief to Abbas - report

By LIRAN AHARONI

The PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) Central Council is expected in the coming week to vote on appointing a deputy to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas. 

The Palestinian Authority denied that the move was drven by external pressures, and Abbas's close advisor, Mahmoud al-Habbash, clarified, "The creation of the deputy chairman position is an idea that Mahmoud Abbas first proposed 20 years ago, and the Palestinian Legislative Council at the time did not respond to this idea."

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 10:09 AM
Tunisia hands jail terms to opposition figures
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 08:12 AM
At least 148 people die after boat catches fire in Congo
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 12:30 AM
Hundreds evacuated after hotel in northern Israel catches fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 10:23 PM
Hezbollah chief says terror group will not be disarmed
By LIRAN AHARONI
04/18/2025 09:14 PM
Trump considers halting talks if Russia or Ukraine make deal difficult
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 08:02 PM
UK's Starmer and Trump discuss trade, Ukraine and Iran
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 07:38 PM
Vehicle struck in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 06:54 PM
Palestinian Red Crescent accuses IDF of confiscated ambulance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 06:40 PM
Judge denies Sean 'Diddy' Combs' request to delay sex trafficking trial
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 06:34 PM
Russia, Ukraine to exchange prisoners Saturday in UAE-mediated swap
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 06:22 PM
Netanyahu to deliver special statement on Saturday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 05:41 PM
Group of 10 Israelis attack Palestinian during IDF-organized trip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 05:09 PM
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist in south Lebanon airstrike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 04:24 PM
PA President Abbas travels to Syria to meet with new leadership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 03:52 PM