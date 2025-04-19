Germany halted a proposed shipment of British fighter jets to Turkey following the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.
Germany halts sale of fighter jets to Turkey after Istanbul mayor jailed - report
