Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine, Russia swap POWs, other prisoners involving more than 500 people

By REUTERS

Ukraine and Russia conducted a swap of more than 500 prisoners of war on Saturday, the latest in a series of exchanges since Russia launched a full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said 277 Ukrainian service personnel had returned home from Russian captivity.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 246 servicemen had been handed over by Kyiv. It said a further 31 injured prisoners of war had been handed over to Ukraine and 15 of its own wounded servicemen had also been returned by Kyiv.

All Russian servicemen were now in Belarus, Moscow's close ally in the war, awaiting transfer back home.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar expected to resign in May - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2025 08:06 PM
Vladimir Putin declares brief ceasefire in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 05:00 PM
Vatican holds 'cordial' talks after criticisms of Trump policies
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 03:04 PM
IDF strikes house in southern Lebanon – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2025 02:45 PM
Egypt's Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Gaza ceasefire in call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2025 02:19 PM
Germany stops sale of fighter jets to Turkey after Istanbul mayor jailed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2025 01:58 PM
Araghchi claims Israel is main 'obstacle' to nuclear-free Mideast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2025 01:26 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 10:09 AM
Tunisia hands jail terms to opposition figures
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 08:12 AM
Palestinian Authority to elect deputy chief to Abbas
By LIRAN AHARONI
04/19/2025 07:58 AM
At least 148 people die after boat catches fire in Congo
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 12:30 AM
Hundreds evacuated after hotel in northern Israel catches fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2025 10:23 PM
Hezbollah chief says terror group will not be disarmed
By LIRAN AHARONI
04/18/2025 09:14 PM
Trump considers halting talks if Russia or Ukraine make deal difficult
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 08:02 PM
UK's Starmer and Trump discuss trade, Ukraine and Iran
By REUTERS
04/18/2025 07:38 PM