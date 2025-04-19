Ukraine, Russia swap POWs, other prisoners involving more than 500 people

Ukraine and Russia conducted a swap of more than 500 prisoners of war on Saturday, the latest in a series of exchanges since Russia launched a full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said 277 Ukrainian service personnel had returned home from Russian captivity.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 246 servicemen had been handed over by Kyiv. It said a further 31 injured prisoners of war had been handed over to Ukraine and 15 of its own wounded servicemen had also been returned by Kyiv.

All Russian servicemen were now in Belarus, Moscow's close ally in the war, awaiting transfer back home.