Fatal plane crash in Illinois kills all four onboard

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed in Trilla, Illinois, approximately 200 miles south of Chicago, after hitting a set of power lines on Saturday morning, American media reported.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. local time, according to CBS.

The National Transportation Safety Board added that the plane was a single-engine Cessna 180.

CBS cited the Coles County Coroner as saying that two men and two women were aboard the plane, and that their names have not yet been released as authorities are working to contact their families.