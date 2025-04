Two runners died during a half-marathon in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Sunday, organisers said.

Akkoyan Rsaliyev, 84, lost consciousness at the start of the race, and Akhmadi, 21, had covered around 16 kilometres (10 miles) when he died.

Both were regular participants in long-distance running events.

"The corporate foundation 'Courage to be the First' offers its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," organisers said in a statement.