Ben-Gvir to Chief of Staff over Golani officer removal: 'You'll regret this'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the IDF over firing a commander on Sunday, stating: "The decision to remove the deputy commander of the Golani reconnaissance unit from his position is a serious mistake. You will regret it."

The commander's dismissal comes following the publication of the Rafah ambulance investigation, in which 15 Palestinian paramedics were killed about three weeks ago, 6 of whom were Hamas terrorists.

The Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory movement, representing thousands of reservists, condemned the dismissal of the deputy commander of the Golani reconnaissance unit, who had led battles in Gaza and Lebanon and was wounded in combat.

They argue the dismissal followed a misleading investigation into a Rafah incident involving terrorists disguised as paramedics and stress that decisions made far from the battlefield ignore the realities faced by soldiers. They urge the defense minister to reverse the decision and show support for combat troops.