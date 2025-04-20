Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir to Chief of Staff over Golani officer removal: 'You'll regret this'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 20, 2025 18:04

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the IDF over firing a commander on Sunday, stating: "The decision to remove the deputy commander of the Golani reconnaissance unit from his position is a serious mistake. You will regret it." 

The commander's dismissal comes following the publication of the Rafah ambulance investigation, in which 15 Palestinian paramedics were killed about three weeks ago, 6 of whom were Hamas terrorists. 

The Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory movement, representing thousands of reservists, condemned the dismissal of the deputy commander of the Golani reconnaissance unit, who had led battles in Gaza and Lebanon and was wounded in combat.

They argue the dismissal followed a misleading investigation into a Rafah incident involving terrorists disguised as paramedics and stress that decisions made far from the battlefield ignore the realities faced by soldiers. They urge the defense minister to reverse the decision and show support for combat troops.

Ronen Bar requests extension to submit affidavit dismissal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 05:26 PM
Two athletes die in Kazakhstan half-marathon
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 05:17 PM
Britain intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea in recent days
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 05:00 PM
Netanyahu Monday trial hearing will be shortened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 04:49 PM
Five arrested on suspicion of planting an explosive device in building
By MAARIV
04/20/2025 03:10 PM
Israeli security cabinet to meet Tuesday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/20/2025 03:03 PM
Yair Lapid to issue statement Sunday evening
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 01:02 PM
Israeli drone strikes a vehicle in southern Lebanon, kills 2 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 12:34 PM
19-year-old indicted for sex abuse against female cousin
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/20/2025 12:31 PM
Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 11:31 AM
Sinkhole gapes open on Herbert Samuel street in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 09:24 AM
IDF opens fire at suspicious vessels off Gaza coast - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 08:07 AM
Fatal plane crash in Illinois kills all four onboard
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 05:25 AM
Netanyahu cancels participation in Mimouna ceremony due to Gaza incident
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/20/2025 12:03 AM
Gunmen kill 56 people in Nigeria - report
By REUTERS
04/19/2025 10:36 PM