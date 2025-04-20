Border Police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against minors online

Israel Police arrested a border guard police officer on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against minors online, the Police Investigations Department (PID) announced on Sunday.

The investigation was opened following a report received by Hotline 105 - the National Headquarters for the Protection of Children Online. The PID stated that the investigation is ongoing, and a hearing to extend his detention is expected tomorrow.

This is a developing story.