IDF arrests civilians that crossed into Gaza security buffer zone

A number of civilians entered the security barrier area separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, but did not cross into the Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

"IDF soldiers were deployed to the scene, arrested the civilians, and returned them safely," the military noted.

"The civilians were transferred to the care of the Israel Police. We emphasize that the civilians did not cross into the Gaza Strip. Approaching the barrier area is dangerous and interferes with the activities of the security forces in the area," the military concluded.