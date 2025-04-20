Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu accuses Israeli media of censoring him while broadcasting 'Hamas propoganda'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Israeli news outlets of censoring him after some channels didn't broadcast a pre-recorded address by Netanyahu that was released on Saturday.

'News channels 11, 12, and 13 broadcast Hamas propaganda without censorship – but censor the words of the Israeli Prime Minister," he wrote on X/Twitter.

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:38 PM
IDF kills senior Hezbollah engineer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 08:19 PM
Bennett thanks well wishers, says he will remain hospitalized
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 08:01 PM
IDF soldiers kill terrorist who opened fire on them in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 07:53 PM
IDF arrests civilians that crossed into Gaza security buffer zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 07:17 PM
Israel Police arrests Border Police officer over sexual offenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 06:35 PM
Oren Smadja, Emily Damari to light torch for independence day ceremony
By MAARIV
04/20/2025 06:24 PM
Ronen Bar requests extension to submit affidavit dismissal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 05:26 PM
Two athletes die in Kazakhstan half-marathon
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 05:17 PM
Britain intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea in recent days
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 05:00 PM
Netanyahu Monday trial hearing will be shortened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 04:49 PM
Five arrested on suspicion of planting an explosive device in building
By MAARIV
04/20/2025 03:10 PM
Israeli security cabinet to meet Tuesday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/20/2025 03:03 PM
Yair Lapid to issue statement Sunday evening
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 01:02 PM
Israeli drone strikes a vehicle in southern Lebanon, kills 2 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 12:34 PM