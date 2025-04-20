Jerusalem Post
Two dead in Oklahoma as severe weather hits US South and Midwest

By REUTERS

At least two people, including a child, died in Oklahoma after their vehicle was stranded in flood waters, police said on Sunday, as severe weather and flooding hit parts of the US South and Midwest during the Easter holiday weekend.

"This was a historical weather event that impacted roads and caused dozens of high-water incidents," police in Moore, Oklahoma, about 11 miles south of Oklahoma City, said in a statement.

"One of (the vehicles) left the roadway and was swept under the bridge. At the time of the incident all but two occupants were rescued. It is with great sadness that we report that two individuals, an adult female and a 12-year-old male, were later located deceased," they said.

Police in Moore urged people to stay at home and said late on Saturday they responded to over a dozen calls from residents whose vehicles were trapped in high water.

