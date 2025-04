Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah reported that the US conducted an airstrike targeting "Farwah neighborhood and market in Sanaa's Shu'ub District" on Sunday night.

According to Al-Masirah, the airstrike "martyred" at least 12, and injured at least 30.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) did not corroborated the strike at the time of publication.

This is a developing report.