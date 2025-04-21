Jerusalem Post
South Korea finds 'Made in Korea' breaches intended to avoid US tariffs

By REUTERS

South Korea has found rising attempts to disguise foreign products as Korean exports, mostly from China, to avoid US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, its customs agency said on Monday.

The Korea Customs Service said it has found 29.5 billion won ($20.81 million) worth of country-of-origin violations from the first quarter, with US-bound shipments accounting for 97% of the total, after a special probe last month.

That compared to a total of 34.8 billion won worth of violations for all of 2024, among which US-bound shipments accounted for 62%.

The Korea Customs Service has launched a special task force to prevent illegal export attempts and plans to come up with more specific response measures to protect domestic companies.

