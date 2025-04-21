Moscow court finds Google guilty of disclosing Russian war casualties, TASS says

A Moscow court has found Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google guilty of disclosing personal data of Russian servicemen who died in Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing court documents.

The court's documents say that in a video published on YouTube, information on the losses in Ukraine of Russian servicemen, as well as their personal data, were disclosed, TASS reported.

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, such as what it calls "fakes" about the war in Ukraine, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.