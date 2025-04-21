Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir's driver to be indicted for last year's traffic accident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 21, 2025 08:55

The indictment against Moshe Eichenstein, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s driver, for his involvement in a car accident last year will be read today at the Petah Tikva Traffic Court.

The accident occured during the minister’s visit to the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramla.

“At last, the police were convinced by our claims and filed an indictment against the minister’s driver,” attorney Raafat Asadi, representing one of the accident victims, said. “We’ve maintained from the start that he was responsible for causing it,” he added.

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 07:54 AM
Moscow court finds Google guilty of disclosing Russian war casualties
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 06:37 AM
Kyiv, half of Ukraine under air raid alerts hours after one-day Russia c
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 06:26 AM
South Korea finds 'Made in Korea' breaches intended to avoid US tariffs
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 04:42 AM
Houthis reportedly sanction 12 US arms companies for supplying Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 02:21 AM
Houthi media reports more US military strikes in Sanaa, 12 killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 01:03 AM
Trump says he hopes Ukraine, Russia will make a deal this week
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 12:19 AM
IDF rules out security incident after gunfire heard near Kadesh Barnea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 11:11 PM
IDF soldier hit by truck two weeks ago succumbs to wounds, military says
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 10:57 PM
Two dead in Oklahoma as severe weather hits US South and Midwest
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:47 PM
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:45 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:38 PM
Netanyahu accuses major news outlets of broadcasting Hamas content
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 09:04 PM
IDF kills senior Hezbollah engineer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 08:19 PM
Bennett thanks well wishers, says he will remain hospitalized
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 08:01 PM