Ben-Gvir's driver to be indicted for last year's traffic accident

The indictment against Moshe Eichenstein, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s driver, for his involvement in a car accident last year will be read today at the Petah Tikva Traffic Court.

The accident occured during the minister’s visit to the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramla.

“At last, the police were convinced by our claims and filed an indictment against the minister’s driver,” attorney Raafat Asadi, representing one of the accident victims, said. “We’ve maintained from the start that he was responsible for causing it,” he added.